‘Geostorm’ trailer uses weather as a weapon

Warner Bros has released a new trailer for upcoming thriller Geostorm that stars Gerard Butler, Abbie Cornish and Andy Garcia among others.

In the film, powerful satellites that control the world’s weather go haywire after being hacked which results in a man-made storm of epic proportions.

The film also stars Ed Harris, Katheryn Winnick, Jim Sturgess, Adepero Oduye, Eugenio Derbez and Amr Waked.

Geostorm is set for release on October 20.