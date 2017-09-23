Sat September 23, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 23, 2017

Oscars 2018: Britain chooses Urdu film for foreign language category

The UK has chosen My Pure Land, an Urdu language feature film, for its Oscars 2018 submission in the foreign language film category.

My Pure Land, is a debut of director, Sarmad Masud.

The film is entirely shot in Pakistan and is based on a true story of an elder daughter who used arms to fight against 200 bandits, led by an uncle, to save her land.  

Starring Suhaee Abroo- a dancer and actress, the film is about Nazo Dharejo who grew up in rural Sindh with two sisters and a brother and lives on at the age of 41 as the ‘Toughest Woman In Sindh’ for saving her land from armed bandits.

The film is said to be a crisp and enthralling description of Pakistan’s rural life. The underlying feminist current of the movie along with its realistic style is what sets it apart from the rest. The first screening of the movie was held at Edinburgh Film festival  and released on 15th September in the UK.

The team behind ‘My Pure Land’ is hoping to get lucky at the Oscars when they will be held on 4th March, 2018.

