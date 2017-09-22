Gazain Marri detained from Quetta airport after returning from exile

QUETTA: Gazain Marri, son of the late nationalist leader of Balochistan Khair Baksh Marri, was taken into custody by law enforcement personnel after he landed at Quetta airport on Friday morning.

Marri had gone into self-imposed exile around 18 years ago. He is accused of Justice Nawaz Marri's murder and facilitating banned militant organisation Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

Justice Nawaz Marri, a Balochistan High Court judge, was shot dead in a targeted attack in Quetta on January 7, 2000.

On his return to Quetta on Friday morning from UAE, he was taken into custody, according to sources. A number of the Marri scion's supporters had gathered at the airport to welcome their leader. Strict security arrangements were made in the provincial capital ahead of his arrival.

Speaking to the media after Marri was picked up, his lawyer said they had already secured bail in the cases registered against Marri and his whereabouts are unknown at the moment.

Meanwhile, talking to Geo News, Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti said Marri has been named in the FIR for Justice Nawaz's murder. He said authorities will see in which other cases he is involved, and then proceed with the legal course of action.

Bugti said Marri was also involved in the "free Balochistan campaign' while he was abroad, adding that his return is not a result of any 'deal'.

In June this year, Marri had said he would face the cases registered against him on his return to the country.

"My hands are clean; I've nothing to do with BLA," he said, adding, "I was wrongly booked in the murder case of Justice Nawaz Marri."

Nawab Khair Baksh Marri passed away in June 2014 in Karachi after a protracted illness. He had six sons, including Balach Marri, Jangaiz Marri, Hyrbyiar Marri, Gazain Marri, Hamza Marri and Mehran Marri.