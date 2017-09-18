White wins the night on Emmys red carpet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: From teen stars Millie Bobby Brown to Kiernan Shipka, comedian Kate McKinnon or Indian mega-star Priyanka Chopra, it was a dazzle of white on the Emmys red carpet on Sunday night.
New York´s Fashion Week wrapped up days ago in a whirl of color, but for television´s big night in Los Angeles, monochrome was the name of the game -- and white was triumphant.
Setting the tone, the 13-year-old "Stranger Things" star Brown delighted the crowd in a strapless white Calvin Klein gown, whose layered tulle skirt gave her the look of a fairytale princess -- a world away from the sci-fi-horror drama that earned her a best supporting actress nomination.
Emmys favorite Elisabeth Moss -- crowned best actress in a drama for the dystopian "The Handmaid´s Tale" -- wore a pale blush strapless midi dress, whose retro feel harked back to her "Mad Men" days.
Moss´s "Mad Men" co-star -- the 15-year-old Shipka, who came of age as Don Draper´s daughter Sally -- sparkled in a Miu Miu gown of translucent ivory, with plunging neckline, jeweled straps and belt.
Kate McKinnon tearfully accepted the award for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her portrayal of Hillary Clinton on "Saturday Night Live," in a strapless black bodice and floor-length white skirt.
And Bollywood´s Chopra stunned in a jewel-encrusted white mermaid gown from Balmain, its feathered tail fanning out on the carpet.
"Veep" star Anna Chlumsky was channeling a mermaid of a different kind: in a floor-length sequined number whose metallic tone -- and generous cleavage -- was mirrored in the gown worn by "Orange Is The New Black" star Laverne Cox.
And Uzo Aduba -- a fellow star of the acclaimed prison drama -- cut a similarly voluptuous figure in a two-piece spaghetti-strap gown of striped white and shimmering silver.
