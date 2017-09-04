Mon September 04, 2017
September 4, 2017

Shah condemns atrocities being committed against Rohingya Muslims

ISLAMABAD: Strongly condemning the atrocities being committed against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, opposition leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah said on Monday that the Gautama Buddha was known for his teachings based on love and peace.

He said that the followers of the Buddha had made the humanity feel ashamed through their inhumane behaviour.

Vowing to raise the issue in the next parliament session, Shah said the PPP would take measures to awake the international community.

He also called upon the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and influential Muslim countries to play their due role in solving the issue of Rohingya Muslims.

