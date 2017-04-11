Salman Khan 'chichora' comment: Saba Qamar clears the air

LAHORE: Pakistani actress Saba Qamar reacted to an old video clip of hers which was doing the rounds on the internet in which she refers to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as a 'chichora' person, claiming that she had made the comments in good humor.

Speaking exclusively to BBC Urdu, Saba Qamar said that Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan were huge stars and had amassed a global fan following. Saba claimed that since she was an artist, she could never think about making fun of another one. The Pakistani actress claimed that the video of her taking jibes at Salman and Hrithik was an old one in which she was asked questions jokingly and she had answered them in the same tone.

When asked whether she would provide a clarification to either Salman or Hrithik if she were to cross paths with either of them someday, the actress stated that though she had only been joking when she made those comments, Saba claimed that she would apologise to the actors.

"I love and respect Bollywood superstars. People on both sides of the border have love in their hears and art has nothing to do with borders and boundaries," she said.

The video is from 2015 in which Saba is a guest at a morning show hosted by veteran Pakistani actress Noor. The morning show host asks her to reject hypothetical film offers from heroes such as Hrithik Roshan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The pictures of the actors are displayed on the screen for Saba to comment on.

With regard to Salman Khan, the actress said that she would reject him because he was too 'chichora'. The harshest dig was at Emraan Hashmi, for whom Saba said that she would decline the offer since she did not want to catch 'mouth cancer'. With regard to Hrithik Roshan, Qamar said that she did not like a man who was divorced and who already had two children.

Saba Qamar is the latest Pakistani actress to make her debut in Bollywood, after Mawra Hocane, Sara Loren, Veena Malik and Mahira Khan have already done the same. She is starring in a comedy film with actor Irrfan Khan titled Hindi Medium.