ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday sent special gift of a beautiful horse to Emir of Qatar.

The special gift of the horse was sent via special aircraft (C-130).

The copy of the letter on the arrangements reveals, “The horse is a gift from the Prime Minister of Pakistan for the Emir of the State of Qatar.”



The horse was to be sent Qatar on January 28, however, it was delayed due to some undisclosed reasons.

The letter says, “A special aircraft (C-130) carrying a horse will travel to Qatar on February 01, 2017 instead of 28th January, 2017.”

The letter issued with the signatures of Deputy Chief Protocol Aftab Hassan Khan also seeks the landing, parking and take off permission for Hamad International Airport.

The special aircraft will return to Pakistan on Thursday, February 02, 2017, according to the letter.

