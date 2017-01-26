The King of Martial Arts, @EyeOfJackieChan and the handsome @SonuSood are coming in #TheKapilSharmaShow , this Sunday at 9 pm! @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/vPDdMdbRqm

MUMBAI: Hollywood legend Jackie Chan is known for performing mind boggling action stunts but the Chinese actor also wowed everyone with his wit when he graced the Kapil Sharma Show a couple of days ago and took aim at the comedian host.

Jackie Chan graced the episode of the Kapil Sharma Show in order to promote his upcoming movie Kung Fu Yoga. However, the Chinese actor floored the host of the show when he asked him did he ever think he could get Jackie to come on his show?

"I know you have produced a movie, you have so many shows. Did you ever think, dream about it that I would one day come to your show," he said to Kapil Sharma, as the audience roared with laughter. Astounded and ecstatic at Chan's humour, Sharma said:-

"I never thought sir! Iska matlab Jackie Chan bhi mera show dekhte hain (This means even Jackie Chan watches my show)," he said.

Jackie Chan was also accompanied by Indian actor Sonu Sood, who is his co-star in the movie. From clicking selfies with Raveena Tandon, to sharing light moments with a dog and riding a bicycle with Sonu Sood, the Chinese enthralled everyone on the sets of the Kapil Sharma Show.

