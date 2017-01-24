LOS ANGELES : Oscar organizers on Tuesday began announcing the names of the nominees for the 89th Academy Awards, which will be handed out next month.

Though no major surprises are expected during the 20-minute announcement streamed online, the field is crowded with contenders and critical darlings "La La Land," "Moonlight" and "Manchester by the Sea" are expected to fare well.

Oscar best picture nominees

"Arrival"

"Fences"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hell or High Water"

"Hidden Figures"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

Oscar best actor nominees

Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

Denzel Washington, "Fences"

Oscar best actress nominees

Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

Ruth Negga, "Loving"

Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Oscar best supporting actress

Viola Davis, "Fences"

Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman, "Lion"

Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"

Oscar best foreign film nominees

"Land of Mine" (Denmark)

"A Man Called Ove" (Sweden)

"The Salesman" (Iran)

"Tanna" (Australia)

"Toni Erdmann" (Germany)

Oscar best supporting actor nominees

Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"

Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"

Dev Patel, "Lion"

Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals"

Oscar best director nominees

Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival"

Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

