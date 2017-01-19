MUMBAI: Bollywood producer Karim Morani was booked by police for raping a 25-year-old woman on different occasions, on Thursday.

According to details, the woman filed the case with the Hayathnagar Police under Rachakonda police commissionerate. She claimed that Morani, who produced the Bollywood box office hit Chennai Express, had repeatedly raped her on different occasions and had promised to tie the knot with her.

However, the producer's spokesperson in a statement denied the ghastly allegations against himself and said that there was no truth to them.

"The complaint is absolutely false and bogus with the sole intention of tarnishing Mr Morani's reputation and image. Mr Morani will be taking appropriate steps in accordance with law to demonstrate that complaint is malafide. He is truthful and innocent and has full faith in the judiciary and is ready and willing to co-operate with the authorities to the fullest extent," he said.

According to DCP Tafseer Iqubal, the alleged incident took place in 2015, when the producer had allegedly raped the woman and promised to marry her.

