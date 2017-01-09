MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan opened up about his much-publicised separation from wife Malaika Arora Khan in his latest interview, claiming that he has a very cordial relationship with his wife.

News of Arbaaz Khan and his wife separating was quite a shock for fans of both artists. The Bollywood couple, who announced their separation, have ever since kept mum about the situation and not shared much detail about it in the past. However, during a recent interview, Arbaaz spoke about the equation he has with Malaika, claiming that both were mature enough to handle the situation.

"Just because we’re separating, doesn’t mean we have to be worried about each other’s equations. I have a child with her, so we have to have a cordial and a great relationship. We’re very amicable with the split we had. I’m close to her side of the family, something that you can all see," said Arbaaz Khan.

The actor and producer also claimed that he was on good terms with Malaika's family and that his association with his in-laws had been for the past 21 years.

"My association with her family has been that of over 21 years, which is almost like a lifetime. I have a growing up child, so there’s a lot of parenting responsibilities and duties we have to do and it can only happen if the atmosphere between the two of us is very conducive and normal. We both are extremely mature and can handle this."

Malaika and Arbaaz had announced their separation in July last year and claimed that rumours of the actress' affair with a businessman leading to their separation, were false. Both claimed that it was a mutual decision on their part.

