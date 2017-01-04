Arshad Khan chai wala has decided to quit showbiz a day after apologizing to his fans for some of his pictures from a sizzling photo shoot with Muskaan Jaay that went viral on social media.

Rumor has it that our famous good looking tea boy, who took the internet by storm a couple of months ago, is now set to resume work at the same tea stall where he used to work before he rose to international fame.

On Tuesday, he was quoted by local media as saying his fans would not see such pictures again and he would not work in a movie since his new career has angered his family.

Arshad Khan, a tea vendor from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, started trending on social media for several days in both India and Pakistan after a picture of his went viral over the internet in November last year. A female photographer had captured the beautiful face of the tea vendor, which attracted immense praise and also drew international media to cover his story.

