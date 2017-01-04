Pakistani singer Atif Aslam and Bollywood beauty Ileana D'Cruz's intense chemistry has been the talk of the town, ever since the singer teased a snippet of the song from his Instagram account.

Atif Aslam, who has conquered the hearts and minds of millions across South Asia due to his singing prowess and soulful melodies, has teamed up with Bollywood beauty Ileana D'Cruz for his upcoming song Pehli Dafa. The singer shared the teaser of the upcoming song from his Instagram account.

https://youtu.be/Rt63ufZYRHc Here is the teaser boys n girls #atifaslam A photo posted by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam) on Jan 3, 2017 at 5:42am PST

To put it simply, Ileana looks gorgeous in the teaser for the music video and so does Atif, as they romance each other somewhere in Turkey, where the video has been shot. The Pakistani singer and the Bollywood actress' chemistry is also on-point in the music video.

At a time when Indian and Pakistani artists cannot perform in each other's countries owing to the tense relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, the upcoming single (which will be released on January 6) is a breath of fresh air and will hopefully help in the thawing of hostile relations between the two countries' artist community.

0



0







Atif teams up with Bollywood's Ileana D'Cruz for 'Pehli Dafa' was posted in Entertainment of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/176725-Atif-teams-up-with-Bollywoods-Ileana-DCruz-for-Pehli-Dafa/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Atif teams up with Bollywood's Ileana D'Cruz for 'Pehli Dafa'" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/176725-Atif-teams-up-with-Bollywoods-Ileana-DCruz-for-Pehli-Dafa.