MUMBAI: The poster for the much-anticipated Raees film is out and needless to say, Shah Rukh and Mahira's chemistry is certainly earning admiration from fans across the globe.

Ever since the world got to know that Mahira would be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, millions of people were ecstatic. For one, this was to be the first time that Shah Rukh would share the silver screen frame with a Pakistani actress. Fans of Mahira were eager to see how the actress would fare in her Bollywood debut and that too, when placed alongside 'King' Khan.

To keep overzealous fans satisfied till the movie releases this month, Shah Rukh tweeted the poster of the movie on Monday.

Shah Rukh aptly captioned the psoter with the words:"Tu shama hai toh yaad rakhna... Main bhi hoon parwana."

The actor posted another tweet in which a separate poster was shared, this time without Mahira in it.

Raees is the story of a notorious Indian bootlegger (played by Shah Rukh Khan) whose criminal activities are challenged by a tough cop who is adamant on bringing him to book (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui). Mahira Khan plays Raees' love interest in the movie.

The film will release in Indian on January 25, 2017.

