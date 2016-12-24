MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has topped the Forbes 2016 Celebrity List of the year, Indian media reported on Saturday.

According the reports, Salman Khan, leaving behind Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth, has been named the number one celebrity of India in 2016 by Forbes.

However on the fame ranking, it is Virat Kohli, winning millions of hearts across the globe to top the charts.

In the earnings’ list, Salman finished above Shah Rukh to become the top-earning celebrity with an estimated income of Rs 270.33 crore. Kohli’s third-place finish (with an estimated income of Rs 134.44 crore) was an improvement from last year when he finished seventh behind Dhoni. This year, Dhoni slipped to fifth with estimated earnings of Rs 122.48 crore. Tendulkar was seventh with Rs 58 crore.

Deepika Padukone has beaten Priyanka Chopra and secured a sixth position on the list.

0



0







Salman Khan tops Forbes 2016 Celebrity List was posted in Entertainment of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/174182-Salman-Khan-tops-Forbes-2016-Celebrity-List/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Salman Khan tops Forbes 2016 Celebrity List" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/174182-Salman-Khan-tops-Forbes-2016-Celebrity-List.