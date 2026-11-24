Gas explosion kills 6, injures 10 in Vietnam's Hanoi

At least six people were killed and 10 others injured on Tuesday morning, November 24, 2026, after a powerful suspected gas explosion tore through a restaurant in a densely populated residential neighborhood of Vietnam's capital, Hanoi.

Gas explosion kills 6, injures 10 in Vietnam's Hanoi

Key details:

The blast struck at around 8:00 a.m. local time on Nguyen Van Tuyet Street in Hanoi's Dong Da area, collapsing part of a hotpot/eatery building behind an apartment block while customers were inside

Hanoi police and state media confirmed the toll rose to six dead and 10 injured as firefighters used hydraulic machinery and detection gear to search the rubble. One victim—a passerby struck by flying debris—died after being rushed to Dong Da General Hospital.

Preliminary police findings point to a gas explosion near the kitchen area. The shockwave damaged around 10 neighboring homes and storefronts across the street, shattering windows, collapsing corrugated roofs, and scattering debris across a 20-meter stretch of road.

The Ministry of Public Security said that search and rescue operations were continuing.