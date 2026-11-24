Pentagon warns Canada's military shortfalls threaten North American security

The Pentagon has criticised Canada's defence spending and military readiness, warning that the country's shortcomings are weakening its ability to contribute to North American security.

The US Department of Defense released a fact sheet on Monday questioning Canada's commitment to meeting NATO defence spending targets.

“Canada’s defense shortfalls speak for themselves,” the document stated.

The report highlighted weaknesses in Canada's air, land and naval operations, arguing that Ottawa has not made the necessary decisions to strengthen its military capabilities.

The criticism follows a classified memo issued last week by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, restricting certain military engagements with Canada.

However, Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty reassured the public that military co-operation between the two countries remained unchanged.

Speaking at the Halifax International Security Forum on Saturday, McGuinty described relations as “business as usual”.

Republican Senator Mike Rounds also said the new restrictions would not affect military operations.

The Pentagon's latest criticism comes amid growing tensions between Washington and Ottawa over defence priorities.