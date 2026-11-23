Australia eyes AI as major foreign policy challenge to gobal democracy

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong is preparing to formally elevate artificial intelligence to a core foreign policy and national security challenge in a major address to Parliament on Tuesday, according to advance speech excerpts released by her office.

In her remarks, Wong argues that the rapid race to build frontier AI models—currently concentrated among a handful of companies and nations—must not "reward speed over prudence," urging countries to build international trust and shared safety rules.

Wong warns that emerging AI capabilities equip foreign actors with faster, cheaper, and harder-to-detect tools to interfere in democratic institutions.

The policy announcement follows security warnings from Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) Director-General Mike Burgess that foreign adversaries could covertly target the construction of domestic AI data centers.

Drawing a parallel to Australia’s past diplomatic work on nuclear non-proliferation and online safety, Wong states that Canberra intends to work with international partners to shape global AI governance.

The policy push comes amid broader domestic debate in Canberra over AI regulation, with opposition lawmakers criticizing potential copyright carve-outs for tech firms while Australian business groups seek clearer rules under pending Digital Duty of Care legislation.