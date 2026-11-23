Calgary man faces sentencing after admitting online threats against Mark Carney

A Calgary man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and harm his family through a series of disturbing online posts.

According to Global News, Jamie Dacosta, 31, admitted to the offences in court on Friday, along with separate charges involving threats, extortion and property damage at a Calgary business.

Dacosta was arrested in September after the RCMP's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team discovered threatening messages posted on YouTube.

“We are going to Ottawa. If you can’t afford the gas, someone will help you pay for gas,” Dacosta said in a video played in court.

Another post included threats against Carney's life and family.

The court also heard that Calgary police had warned Dacosta in March after he posted similar threats on TikTok.

His defence lawyer, Adriano Iovinelli, requested a pre-sentence report and raised concerns about his client's mental health.

“This really screams out that there is some sort of mental illness and my client should be assessed,” Iovinelli told reporters.

Dacosta also admitted to damaging a tyre shop, where surveillance footage showed him smashing windows with an axe.

The case will return to court on 4 February.

Prosecutors will also determine whether Carney wishes to submit a victim impact statement before sentencing.