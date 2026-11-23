Nancy Guthrie update: Was the dark web searched for clues?
A former FBI agent makes a startling case amid Nancy Guthrie investigation
In the Nancy Guthrie case, ex-FBI agent Jennifer Coffinadaffer made a startling claim in her latest tweet.
“Did you know that the Dark Web is being explored in Nancy's case, as well as the possibility of an international nexus,” Coffindaffer wrote on X.
“The reason there are no footprints in Nancy's blood is that Porch Guy extricated her from her home, walking backwards with her in front of him, slumped over. Demonstrations coming,” Coffindaffer wrote on X.
“This is the only way, I believe, that she could have been taken out of that house without the blood being disturbed. Also, after recreating this physically, it would be the easiest way to move Nancy, who weighed 150 pounds."
"What made me think of this was SWAT tryouts. This is exactly how I was able to pick up the big guys and move them,” she added.
Coffindaffer concluded, “I previously believed she was carried. Not anymore after acting this out. Based on the blood not being disturbed, this is the most probable way she was removed from her home that night.”
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