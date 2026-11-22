German army begins testing kamikaze drones and AI targeting tools: what to know

On Sunday, Germany’s army began its first operational tests of kamikaze drones during drills in Lithuania where an armoured brigade of German troops will be assigned on a permanent basis by the end of 2027.

The tests marked a crucial step for Germany which decided in 2025 to acquire kamikaze drones after years of debate over the purchase of the armaments.

Russia and Ukraine have fielded single-use drones which can stay airborne over an area before reaching their target, falling at velocity and bursting on contract.

Earlier, German troops at Rudinkai ran their first tests of Helsing’s targeting software clarity of an AI-based tool that can process and interpret large amounts of multi-sensor data at superhuman speeds to guide decision-making.

The newly formed Panzerbridge 45 based in Rudnikai and Rukla will include some 5,000 troops and 2,000 vehicles such as dozens of tanks when it is fully operational by the end of 2027.

NATO officials have cautioned for years about an increased threat from Russia which they say could potentially launch a major offensive on allied territory as early as 2029; moreover, Moscow rejects claims of hostility and alleges that the alliance is triggering unrest by expanding into nearby regions.