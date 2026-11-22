Washington governor finally comes forward after claims ICE arrested travellers at Seattle airport

The governor of Washington state just denounced federal immigration authorities for arresting two people on a jetway at a Seattle-area airport.

The incident involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers occurred ‌around 8 a.m. PST (1600 GMT) at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as people boarded an Alaska Airlines flight to Los Angeles and for those unaware ICE officers conducted an operation to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, who overstayed his visa, according to the agency in their statement.

The officers also arrested a second individual, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, who threw hot coffee at them, ICE said in a post on social ⁠media. Mejia had also overstayed her visa, ICE said, adding that she would be charged with assaulting a federal officer.

Governor Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, at a news conference though came forward to say “ICE is completely and totally out of control and today we are confronted with yet more evidence of this.”

Video of the incident circulated on social media and news outlets is ‘horrific’ and ‘chilling,’ Ferguson said, adding that he told Alaska Airlines representatives that “they need to call on ICE to get out of our airports.”

According to Reuters, the governor said he would make the same request ‌of ⁠every other airline that flies out of Sea-Tac airport.

Even Alaska Airlines said it is ‘concerned’ by the federal action and their statement reads, “Alaska Airlines was not provided advance notice of the enforcement action and we are working to understand the circumstances surrounding what occurred.”

Similarly April Sims, president of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, called the ⁠ICE arrest a ‘smash-and-grab’ action that injected fear and chaos during a delicate time for air travel according to the outlet.

In a statement sent by the union he said, “just days after our nation experienced widespread disruptions to air travel and flights being grounded, federal agents chose to carry out this operation ⁠at one of our busiest airports, during one the busiest travel weeks of the year.”

It is also important to mention this includes local chapters representing flight attendants and ground ⁠crew at Sea-Tac airport.

Alaska Airlines said many passengers were put on other flights shortly after the incident and the originally scheduled flight departed at 11 a.m. PST (1900 GMT).