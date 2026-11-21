FBI most-wanted cartel leader arrested in Mexico after violent gun battle

A Mexican drug lord, Chapo Isidro, featured on the FBI's 10 most wanted list has been detained after a shoot-out with Mexican security forces in the northwestern state of Sinaloa.

On Friday, the 44-year-old was arrested alongside his lieutenant during an operation in Guasave,Mexico's Defence Secretariat stated..

Both suspects were flown to Mexico City to face prosecution.

The operation was conducted using US intelligence about Meza Flores' whereabouts. Mexican special forces surrounded the property to prevent his escape; however, he was explosively attacked ahead of entering and making the arrests.

Meza Flores leads the Meza Flores Organisation, also known as the Guasave Cartel.

The FBI accused him of trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and other illegal drugs into the United States. Washington is seeking his extradition.

He was added to the FBI's most-wanted list in 2025 and faces allegations including kidnapping, extortion and torture.

Previously, the US authorities had previously charged him with drug trafficking in 2012 and 2019.

Meza Flores allegedly established his own cartel in 2013 after splitting from the Beltrán Leyva Organisation, later becoming involved in a violent territorial conflict with the Sinaloa Cartel.