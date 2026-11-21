Democrats win big in the midterms: What’s next for America?

Democrats, delighting in their November 3 election wins, will soon introduce a far-reaching legislative roadmap for the first 100 days and beyond, putting progressive sway and GOP cooperation to the test as they take control of the US Congress on January 3.

This will mark a dramatic turnaround from the last two years when President Donald Trump’s Republicans ruled the Senate and House of Representatives. However, with their narrow majorities, they forced through massive tax cuts favoring the wealthy and remained passive while Trump controlled their authority over tariffs and spending.

Democrat's new majorities in Congress are anything but narrow, while with a 56-44 majority in the Senate, they remain four votes shy of the 60 votes needed to advance most legislation.

In a warning to Democrats, veteran Republican Senator John Boozman of Arkansas stated in an interview that even with his party’s losses across the United States, Trump remains a powerful force. Primarily, early votes are expected to end up fettering local law enforcement and handcuffing Trump's ability to launch military action on Iran without Congress’ approval which would help lower gasoline prices.

The reversing of Republicans’ severe reductions to Medicaid and SNAP food stamp programs would begin helping the poor meet healthcare and grocery costs.

Although progressives have urged raising the federal minimum wage, which remains unchanged since 2009 at $7.25 per hour, it has been observed for years many Republicans have argued Congress should delay comprehensive immigration overhauls until the southern US border is fortified; however, Trump insists that he has now achieved that.

Nonetheless, moderate Democrats who outnumber progressives in Congress have largely protected away from the universal healthcare “Medicare for All” idea progressives demand, but in recent months it has been gaining momentum with more politicians and voters.