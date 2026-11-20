Trump adviser Peter Navarro accuses Canada of ‘dishonesty’ as trade negotiations continue

US President Donald Trump's senior trade adviser Peter Navarro has criticised Canada's government amid ongoing negotiations over a new trade agreement between Ottawa and Washington.

Navarro accused Canadian officials of displaying “arrogance and dishonesty of Ottawa on trade” in a social media post on Thursday.

Comparing the two countries' negotiating positions to basketball teams, Navarro wrote: “They are like a high school team taking on the New York Knicks. That doesn’t end well for Canada.”

His comments followed criticism of Prime Minister Mark Carney's suggestion that Canada could expand Chinese investment in its automotive industry.

Navarro also accused Canada of unfair trade practices involving lumber, dairy, steel and aluminium, claiming that “Canada cheats us”.

The remarks come as Canadian and American officials continue negotiations following months of trade tensions and tariffs.

Canada-US Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc recently told lawmakers that an agreement remained possible, although restoring the previous terms of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) was not guaranteed.

Carney and Trump also discussed trade during a meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China.

Both leaders agreed to continue negotiations towards a mutually beneficial agreement.

Meanwhile, Canadian negotiators have reportedly warned against delaying a deal until the end of Trump's presidency, citing potential economic consequences.