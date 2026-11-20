Myanmar challenges ICJ’s landmark Rohingya genocide ruling after 7-year legal battle

Myanmar has rejected a landmark ruling by the United Nations' highest court that found its military responsible for committing genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority.

According to Reuters, government spokesperson Khaing Khaing Soe criticised the International Court of Justice (ICJ) decision on Friday, arguing that Myanmar had been wrongly accused.

“Our country was unjustly accused. I want ⁠to say that this decision is not a unanimous decision by everyone, it ​is ⁠not fair,” she told reporters in Naypyitaw.

The ruling marks the first time the ICJ has found a state responsible for genocide, following a case brought by the Gambia seven years ago.

Judges concluded that Myanmar's military carried out mass killings, widespread sexual violence and the destruction of hundreds of Rohingya villages during its crackdown.

The court ordered Myanmar to provide compensation and allow displaced Rohingya refugees to return home safely.

Around 1.2 million Rohingya currently live in overcrowded refugee camps in neighbouring Bangladesh, where thousands celebrated the verdict.

However, uncertainty remains over when refugees will be able to return to Myanmar.

Although ICJ rulings are legally binding, the court has limited powers to enforce its decisions.