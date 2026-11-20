US Senate passes bipartisan permitting bill to speed energy and grid projects

The U.S. Senate voted 62–33 on Thursday, November 19, 2026, to pass the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA), a sweeping permitting reform bill designed to accelerate approvals for major energy and infrastructure projects.

Fifteen Democratic senators joined virtually all Republicans to pass the measure, marking Congress' most significant push in years to ease bottlenecks blamed for rising energy costs.

The legislation, four years in the making, comes as lawmakers are seeking to address concerns about the impact of rising electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence.

The 62-33 vote was a victory for the bill's two Democratic and two Republican authors, who sought to pass the ambitious legislation before a new Congress begins in January. Fourteen Democrats and one independent joined most Senate Republicans in supporting the measure.

Key Highlights

Targeted Projects: The legislation streamlines permitting and review timelines for power plants, transmission lines, mines, pipelines, and data centers, helping relieve grid strain driven by AI data centers, electrification, and extreme weather.

Cost & Grid Focus: Supporters argue that multi-year permitting delays and legal hurdles drive up energy prices and stall job creation, while provisions also aim to ensure large power consumers like data centers pay for the energy infrastructure they require.

Controversy & Division

The bill has sparked sharp debate across environmental and political lines. Supporters say speeding up grid expansion and permitting is essential to bring both renewable energy and reliable power online faster rather than leaving projects stalled for years or decades.

Critics and environmental groups warn that streamlining reviews and limiting environmental challenges will also fast-track fossil fuel projects, impact tribal lands and communities, and weaken environmental safeguards.

Next Step:

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives, where Republicans hold a slim majority. President Donald Trump has indicated he would sign the bill into law if it clears Congress, though lawmakers face a tight lame-duck window before the end of the current congressional session.