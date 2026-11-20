‘Unacceptable’: UK PM Andy Burnham condemns Russian violation of Polish airspace
Burnham condemns the incursion of a Russian missile into Poland
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham reportedly said on Friday that Russia’s violation of Polish airspace was “utterly unacceptable”-a significant move that defence minister Wes Streeting described as a hopeless attempt to divide Ukraine’s European allies.
He stated at the EU-UK summit press conference in Brussels, “The incursion into Polish airspace is utterly unacceptable. I condemn it unreservedly.”
The Polish defence minister said on Friday that Russia violated Poland’s airspace overnight with three objects that were presumably two missiles and a drone.
The incursions were reported as Poland conducted military drills on Friday with the “Coalition of the Willing,” a bloc of Ukraine’s partners including the UK, as reported by the Reuters.
Furthermore, Steering, speaking at a joint press conference in Nowa Deba, Poland, “Europe will not be deterred from our support for Ukraine.”
“We will not allow (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to divide our continent, and we recognize that the frontline in Ukraine is the frontline for freedom and democracy everywhere, he continued.”
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