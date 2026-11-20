‘Unacceptable’: UK PM Andy Burnham condemns Russian violation of Polish airspace

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham reportedly said on Friday that Russia’s violation of Polish airspace was “utterly unacceptable”-a significant move that defence minister Wes Streeting described as a hopeless attempt to divide Ukraine’s European allies.

He stated at the EU-UK summit press conference in Brussels, “The incursion into Polish airspace is ​utterly unacceptable. I condemn it unreservedly.”

The Polish defence minister said on Friday that Russia violated Poland’s airspace overnight with three objects that were presumably two missiles and a drone.

The incursions were reported as Poland conducted military drills on Friday with the “Coalition of the Willing,” a bloc of Ukraine’s partners including the UK, as reported by the Reuters.

Furthermore, Steering, speaking at a joint press conference in Nowa Deba, Poland, “Europe will not be deterred from our support for Ukraine.”

“We will not allow (Russian President Vladimir) ​Putin ⁠to divide our continent, and we recognize that the frontline in Ukraine is the ⁠frontline ​for freedom and democracy everywhere, he continued.”