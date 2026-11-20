UK says Brexit reset deal is 'Done,' but EU tuition fee talks continue

The UK says a "deal is done" with the EU after talks in Brussels to secure a new agreement covering issues such as youth mobility, food exports, carbon emissions and migration

At the EU-UK summit in Brussels on November 20, 2026, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s office declared that core negotiations on a post-Brexit "reset" were concluded, covering agri-food (SPS) rules, trading schemes.

The Tuition Standoff:

Implementation timetables were set out for these areas—with some measures like SPS and youth mobility rolling out over coming years—while opening broader long-term discussions.

However, Brussels pushed back on treating the deals as finalized in practice. EU officials have tied the package's entry into force to resolving a dispute over university tuition fees for EU students in the UK.

Since Brexit ended home-fee eligibility, EU nationals have generally faced higher international tuition rates.

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The EU is pressing for equal treatment with domestic students—or significantly discounted undergraduate fees—as part of the summit package, whereas UK universities warn that offering home-fee status without adequate funding replacement would strain already tight budgets.

Talks on tuition fees are continuing separately alongside wider debates over industrial rules, energy, and future ties.

Addressing the plenary meeting earlier, European Council President António Costa said that the EU and UK are continuing to "deepen our co-operation and strengthen our ties", two years into a reset in the relationship between Britain and the bloc.

Costa said that the summit marks "another step forward. We are turning our renewed partnership into concrete results for the benefits of our citizens and businesses, on both sides, and for the benefit of the security of our continent".

Separately, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU and UK were "at a turning point, we have made a political choice to strengthen our partnership".

She added that she is pleased with the progress made, especially that "we are allowing our young people to work, study and travel across the whole of Europe".