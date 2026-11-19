Joanne Young speaks to the media

Four British men were convicted on Thursday of raping or sexually abusing a woman who was drugged by her then-husband in a case with echoes of that of Gisele ‌Pelicot, the French woman who became a global symbol in the fight against sexual violence.

Joanne Young, like Pelicot, decided to waive her legal right to anonymity after discovering that her husband at the time had repeatedly drugged her and advertised her for sex online to strangers over more than a decade.

Philip Young, a 50-year-old former local councillor, pleaded guilty in January to more than 50 charges against his ex-wife, including 11 counts of rape and charges relating to recording the abuse and publishing it online hundreds of times.

"This abuse has cost me my life as I knew it," Joanne Young said outside court. "The person I trusted most in the world betrayed me in the most horrific way."

Police discovered ⁠the abuse only after an account linked to Philip Young posted bestiality images online in 2024 and then seized his devices, containing videos and images of the abuse.

Young's crimes have striking similarities to those of Dominique Pelicot, who admitted drugging his then-wife Gisele and inviting dozens of men to rape her, prompting a 2024 trial that horrified the world and spurred France to revamp its rape law.