Canada approves new Eli Lilly GLP-1 pill for weight loss and Type 2 diabetes

Health Canada has approved a new daily weight-loss pill from pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, offering Canadians an alternative to weekly GLP-1 injections.

According to Global News, the medication, called Foundayo, received approval on 13 November and is expected to become available in Canadian pharmacies in January.

The pill is approved for adults with obesity, as well as overweight adults with related health conditions, including high blood pressure or sleep apnoea. It is also authorised to treat Type 2 diabetes.

Foundayo contains orforglipron, a GLP-1 receptor agonist that helps regulate appetite and blood sugar.

Unlike injectable treatments such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound, Foundayo can be taken orally once a day.

Vancouver endocrinologist Dr Ehud Ur said to Global News that the medication could offer comparable weight-loss benefits to existing treatments.

“It seems to be just as good as if not better” for weight loss than semaglutide and tirzepatide, he said.

However, Ur noted that further clinical trial results are needed to establish whether the medication offers similar cardiovascular benefits.

Common side effects of GLP-1 medications include nausea, vomiting and other digestive problems.

Another weight-loss pill, Novo Nordisk's oral Wegovy, is awaiting Health Canada approval.