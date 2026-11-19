At least six Ontario municipalities have introduced similar pauses on data centre development

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will not force artificial intelligence data centres on municipalities that oppose them, as developers challenge Mississauga's temporary ban on new facilities.

Ford said on Wednesday he would discuss the issue with new Mississauga Mayor Alvin Tedjo and preferred cooperation over overriding local decisions.

“If the municipality doesn’t want it, move it to another municipality that does,” Ford told reporters at Queen’s Park.

Mississauga has imposed a one-year moratorium on data centres requiring more than 10 megawatts of electricity, citing concerns over energy and water use, noise and heat.

Two developers, Prologis and Montcrest Asset Management, have appealed the restriction to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

They argue the city lacks sufficient planning grounds for the measure.

Prologis wants to build a 220,000-square-foot facility near Tenth Line and Argentia Road, while Montcrest has proposed a project near Eglinton Avenue East and Tahoe Boulevard.

At least six Ontario municipalities have introduced similar pauses on data centre development.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles called for a province-wide moratorium, while Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner urged the government to listen to residents' concerns.

The province has not yet announced which proposed data centres will receive approval.