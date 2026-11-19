Pete Buttigieg supporters launch campaign to encourage second presidential run in 2028
Pete Buttigieg has remained politically active, campaigning alongside 102 candidates during the recent midterm elections
Allies of former US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have launched a grassroots political group to encourage him to run for president again in 2028.
According to Politico, the newly formed Team Pete PAC aims to reunite volunteers and small donors who supported Buttigieg's unsuccessful 2020 presidential campaign.
The organisation will be led by Jennifer Holdsworth, who previously managed his 2017 Democratic National Committee leadership campaign, and Mohsin Syed, his former chief of staff at the Transportation Department.
“Mohsin and I have traveled the country this year, and everywhere we go, people ask us the same question: how can I help Pete?” Holdsworth said.
The group operates independently from Buttigieg's existing Win the Era PAC and is not an official presidential campaign committee.
Buttigieg has remained politically active, campaigning alongside 102 candidates during the recent midterm elections and visiting 38 states.
However, he has not confirmed whether he intends to seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028.
Speaking on MS NOW's Morning Joe on Wednesday, Buttigieg said he would be “surprised” to be the first potential candidate “to make news”.
He added that he was “certainly not cooking up anything to announce in the next few weeks.”
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