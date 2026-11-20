Britian and the European Union plan a reset

Britain and the European Union are gearing up for a joint agreement on easing food trade and as well as youth mobility ‌in a reset of ties at a summit today. This is also likely to expose lingering divisions and question marks over the long-term future of their relationship.

What is important to note about this is that it comes a decade after Britain voted to leave the now 27-nation bloc -- rancour over the divorce has faded and both sides have recognised the need for a closer alliance in a world order upset by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, US tariffs, Chinese control of critical minerals and war in Iran.

Even British Prime Minister Andy ⁠Burnham spoke about the need to ‘consider options’ for Britian’s future relationship with the European Union, including rejoining the bloc. Just this Monday alone, he said it was the “obvious truth” that Britain had lost more than it had gained from Brexit.

The most significant would allow cross-border trade in animals, plants and related products, such as sausages or seeds, without the certificates and controls currently required. (Britain has estimated this could add up to £5.1 billion ($6.70 billion) per year to its economy.)

Moreover, a further agreement would link the emissions trading systems of Britain and the European Union, which would exempt British and EU goods, ‌such as ⁠steel, from each other's carbon border levies.

At the summit, (postponed from July following the resignation of Burnham's predecessor Keir Starmer,) the two sides aim to address a small part of those losses with a package of agreements, according to Reuters. The two sides are also set to allow in each other's young people to work or study for three years.