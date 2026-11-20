Lindsay Clancy case receives another update

Massachusetts' highest court just announced it will hear all official arguments ‌in Lindsay Clancy's bid to dismiss the murder charges (stemming from the 2023 deaths of her three young children) and allow her to avoid being tried a second time.

Justice Elizabeth Dewar has even said review by the full Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court was warranted and the case would be heard in January, ahead of Clancy's planned March 29 retrial.

Defense attorney Martin Weinberg’s statement also reads, “we are pleased that the state supreme judicial court will receive briefs and hear oral argument on an issue of great importance – whether Ms Clancy’s constitutionally guaranteed double jeopardy rights prohibit a second prosecution”.

For those unaware, Clancy, 36, faces first-degree murder charges over the deaths of her children, daughter ⁠Cora, 5; son Dawson, 3; and 8-month-old son Callan. If convicted of those charges, she would be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

According to Reuters, no one at Clancy's initial trial disputed that she strangled the children with exercise bands on January 24, 2023, in the basement of their home in the Boston suburb of Duxbury. She then cut herself with a knife and jumped from a ⁠second-story window in an attempt to end her own life, leaving her paralyzed.

However Clancy's lawyers have argued the evidence showed she was in the throes of postpartum psychosis when she killed her children and should be found not guilty by reason of insanity, known in ⁠Massachusetts as lack of criminal responsibility.

The outlet also claimed, citing jury notes that stated the holdout juror was not following the law on reasonable doubt despite the judge's instructions, defense lawyers in Clancy's appeal said that rather than declare a mistrial, Sullivan ⁠should have instead questioned the holdout and potentially removed the juror.

Despite the decision Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz's office issued a brief yesterday and countered that the high court should reject Clancy's appeal without a hearing so prosecutors could “continue to pursue justice for Cora, Dawson, and Callan Clancy.”