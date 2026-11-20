Taiwan flags 2,700 China-linked Threads accounts ahead of Nov. 28 elections

Taiwanese officials have flagged nearly 2,700 accounts on Meta’s Threads platform to the company, alleging they are tied to a China-linked influence campaign ahead of Taiwan’s November 28, 2026 local elections.

Key Details of the Allegations:

In recent weeks, Taiwanese officials identified the accounts on Threads, a ‌text-based Meta platform popular in Taiwan, as suspected vehicles for coordinated Chinese influence operations, according to the officials familiar with the matter and the government reports reviewed by Reuters.

Batch Creation & Persona Building:

Officials reported that most of the flagged accounts were created in batches over the prior four months, falling into clusters with similar Chinese names and varying numerical IDs.

According to officials, profiles frequently built credibility by posing as everyday Taiwanese users—sharing posts on routine topics such as fortune-telling—before pivoting to criticize the government, attack candidates, express disillusionment with the ruling party, and urge people not to vote.

AI-Generated Video Push:

An internal government report and officials stated that roughly 260 accounts circulated more than 2,150 AI-generated videos, drawing about 2.35 million interactions (comments and shares).

The clips largely targeted politicians and policies of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), including its Taipei mayoral candidate Puma Shen (who denied bullying allegations featured in some videos).

Election Stakes:

The November 28 vote for mayors and county chiefs is widely viewed as a key test of public backing for President Lai Ching-te’s DPP ahead of the presidential election in early 2028.

Responses from Meta and Beijing:

Meta's Response:

Meta said it removed the accounts flagged by Taiwan—noting that many had already been disabled by its automated systems—and stated that none of the accounts had posted about election-related topics and most had no followers.

Beijing's Stance:

Beijing has long denied accusations of interfering in Taiwanese elections, and China’s Taiwan Affairs Office did not respond to requests for comment on the report.