Hakeem Jeffries calls for Democratic unity as he prepares for historic US House Speaker role
Jeffries, who has served as House minority leader since 2023, is expected to become Speaker when the new Congress convenes in January
Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has secured his party's nomination for Speaker of the US House of Representatives, bringing him closer to becoming the first Black person to hold the position.
House Democrats overwhelmingly backed the New York congressman in a closed-door vote on Wednesday, with 251 supporting his nomination and 11 voting against.
Jeffries, who has served as House minority leader since 2023, is expected to become Speaker when the new Congress convenes in January.
Following his nomination, Jeffries called for Democratic unity and promised to challenge President Donald Trump's administration.
“Our job is to fight Maga extremism, not each other and to get big things done for the American people,” he said
The nomination follows the Democrats' strong performance in the November midterm elections, which gave the party control of both the House and Senate.
Jeffries is expected to become a leading congressional opponent of Trump during the final two years of his presidency.
However, some progressive lawmakers have questioned whether Jeffries represents the change needed within the party.
If elected by the full House, Jeffries would become the first Democratic Speaker since Nancy Pelosi, who is retiring from Congress at the end of 2026.
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