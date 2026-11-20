President Xi Jinping and PM Anthony Albanese announce ‘comprehensive turnaround’

China's relationship with Australia has seen a ‘comprehensive turnaround’ over the last four years, according to President Xi Jinping. This comes after he met with ‌Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

Xi even said China was willing to work with Australia to expand cooperation, set aside differences and build on recent improvements in relations, taking the partnership to a new stage of development.

His exact words were, “since you took office as prime minister in 2022, we have met four times. I think it is ⁠fair to say that together we have brought about a comprehensive turnaround in China-Australia relations.”

Ties with China, Australia's top trade partner, soured under the country's previous centre-right coalition government, which called for an inquiry into the origins of COVID-19, angering Beijing. China has since lifted a series of barriers on Australian exports, though tensions have occasionally flared, (including after a Chinese missile test into the Pacific and Beijing's arrest of Chinese-born Australian nationals on spying charges.)

In a media briefing after the meeting, Albanese said differences would be discussed “constructively and directly”, and a stable relationship was in ‌the ⁠interests of both nations.

Albanese’s statement reads as follows: “it is important that Australia continues to engage in a constructive way with China, manage our differences, but not be defined by them. And we, today, were able to discuss a full range of issues.”

It is also important to mention that Albanese is expected to travel to Beijing later on Friday and will meet Chinese ⁠Premier Li Qiang. For this trip he will be accompanied by several top Australian business executives including Rio Tinto's head of iron ore Matt Holcz as well as BHP's Australia boss Geraldine Slattery for a CEO roundtable with Chinese company executives.

According to Reuters this meeting ⁠comes amid increasingly fraught negotiations between Australia's top miners and China's state iron ore buyer, China Mineral Resources Group, as centralisation of its buying increases the country's bargaining power in negotiating ⁠contracts.

Australian Resources Minister Madeleine King said this week that any potential manipulation of trade in iron ore would be against international rules and a threat to government revenues.