Mark Kelly weighs 2028 presidential campaign as he brings back campaign strategist
Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and retired US Navy captain, has not announced whether he will seek the Democratic presidential nomination
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is bringing back a longtime political adviser as he considers running for US president in 2028.
According to Politico, Emma Brown, who managed Kelly's successful 2022 Senate campaign, will return to his political team next month as he and his wife, former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, consider their next steps.
Brown will take a leave of absence from her position as executive director of GIFFORDS, the gun-safety organisation the couple co-founded, starting 1 December.
Kelly's spokesperson, Marisol Samayoa, confirmed the move, saying the senator was giving “serious thought to 2028”.
Brown previously served as deputy campaign manager during Kelly's 2020 Senate campaign and worked on Joe Biden's presidential campaign in Arizona.
Kelly, a former astronaut and retired US Navy captain, has not announced whether he will seek the Democratic presidential nomination.
“I actually have not made a decision on this. I am thinking about it,” Kelly told Politico earlier this month.
He could face a crowded Democratic primary field in 2028, with several other prominent politicians also considering presidential campaigns.
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