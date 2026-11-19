Torrential rain, flash flood warnings expected in Florida as storms move through

Central Florida is facing a new round of torrential rainfall and possible flash flooding as a storm system moves across the region, prompting weather warnings for some counties.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for Brevard County until 9:45 a.m. Thursday, November 19, as meteorologists warn that extra rainfall could aggravate existing flooding conditions.

Florida weather may aggravate in upcoming day

As per WESH 2 News, rain chances remain higher throughout Thursday ahead of gradually decreasing over the following days.

However, flooding concerns could continue due to massive rainfall already recorded across the region.

Central Florida flood watch: Counties at risk

Furthermore, a flood watch has been issued for several Central Florida counties, including Volusia, Seminole, Orange, Osceola, Flagler, Okeechobee, Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin.

The latest weather developments come just two weeks after parts of Brevard County recorded over 20 inches of rainfall, causing historic flooding.

Two people were killed in flooding in Palm Bay, while cleanup efforts are still underway.

Florida weather forecast suggest severe conditions

Thursday and Friday have been designated Severe Weather Warning Days for coastal communities.

However, drier conditions are likely to return Saturday, with rain chances seeing a sharp decline to 30%, followed by mostly sunny conditions Sunday and a 10% chance of rain.

Residents have been urged to monitor weather alerts and avoid driving through flooded roads.