Poland scrambles aircraft after reports of unknown objects near Ukrainian border

The Polish army is said to have received information about the possible fall of unknown objects in southeastern Poland near the border ‌with Ukraine, according to a report by a spokesman for the Armed Forces Operational Command, Jacek Goryszewski.

Moreover, in connection with Russia's overnight air attack on Ukraine, the Polish air force preemptively scrambled aircraft. The alerts have already ⁠been cancelled, but services — police, fire department, army and prosecutors — are investigating reports of unknown objects, the army command added.

Their exact words were, “We are checking two possible airspace violations. We are collecting information from both allies and residents ... But of course, we also have records from our radar systems,” according to Goryszewski, in his interview with private news channel TVN24. “Services were informed by residents, and a ground team ⁠was dispatched to secure the area and locate the site, if indeed the fall occurred there.”

According to the outlet he said ‌that ⁠the location in question was the village of Chmielek in southeastern Poland, about 45 km (28 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

According to Reuters, Polish Prime Minister ⁠Donald Tusk said that he had received reports about security in the area and that there was ⁠currently no threat from the air. The Polish president was also informed of the situation.