Trump fires cyber chief Sean Cairncross after major technology outages hit US
Kirsten Davies, the Department of Defense's chief information officer, will temporarily take over the role.
White House national cyber director Sean Cairncross has been removed from his position following a series of major technology outages affecting US aviation, banking and national security systems.
According to Reuters, a person close to the White House confirmed Cairncross's dismissal on Thursday, days after widespread disruptions raised concerns about the reliability of critical infrastructure.
“The president fully supported firing Sean Cairncross from his position,” the anonymous source said to Reuters.
Kirsten Davies, the Department of Defense's chief information officer, will temporarily take over the role.
Axios first reported the dismissal, citing unnamed officials who claimed White House chief of staff Stephen Miller had pushed for Cairncross's removal because he “lacked the strong cyber credentials to perform the job”.
Recent outages included a nationwide halt to US flights, disruptions to Microsoft email services and a temporary failure affecting the National Security Agency's network.
However, US intelligence officials said the incidents were separate technical failures linked to maintenance and system changes, rather than coordinated cyberattacks.
Cairncross previously worked as an executive at the Republican National Committee.
His permanent replacement will require Senate confirmation, with Democrats set to take control of the chamber in January.
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