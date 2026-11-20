Mamdani unveiled the proposal on Friday, outlining measures to reduce the city's jail population

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced a plan to close the Rikers Island jail complex by the end of 2032, five years after its original closure deadline.

Mamdani unveiled the proposal on Friday, outlining measures to reduce the city's jail population, improve conditions and relocate detainees to four smaller facilities.

“It is time to finally close Rikers Island,” Mamdani said.

The city previously committed to closing Rikers by August 2027, but construction delays and a growing jail population have made that deadline difficult to meet.

Under the new plan, replacement jails in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan would open between 2029 and 2032.

The administration also aims to reduce the jail population from approximately 6,600 to no more than 4,100 by the end of 2032.

Mamdani proposed investing $146 million next fiscal year in mental health services, addiction treatment, education, rehabilitation programmes and support for crime victims.

The plan would also address lengthy court delays and reduce unnecessary pretrial detention.

However, extending the closure deadline will require approval from the New York City Council.

Rikers Island has faced longstanding criticism over violence, deaths, poor conditions and staffing problems.

The complex is currently subject to federal court-ordered oversight following years of concerns about its management.