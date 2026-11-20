Melania Trump reveals marriage advice and family secrets in new documentary series

US First Lady Melania Trump is offering a rare glimpse into her marriage, motherhood and personal life in a new documentary series premiering Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

According to the Associated Press, the two-part series, titled Melania: The Series, follows a documentary released in January about her preparations for Donald Trump's return to the White House.

Directed by Brett Ratner, the series features interviews with Melania, President Trump and members of her family.

The 56-year-old discusses raising their son Barron, now 20, who studies business at New York University.

“I’m a very cool mom to Barron, and I remind him all the time. He’s my priority, and he will always be my priority,” she jokes.

Melania also reflects on meeting Donald Trump in 1998 and marrying him in 2005, sharing her approach to maintaining their relationship.

“You need to let them be who they are,” she says.

The series also explores her preference for privacy, her modelling career and her personal routines, including reading and visiting the spa.

However, it avoids discussing reported difficulties in the couple's marriage, including allegations of Trump's extramarital affairs, which he has denied.

Melania, who served as executive producer, said she hopes viewers will better understand her life beyond public appearances.