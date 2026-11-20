Footage from the event showed Trump closing his eyes for approximately 10 seconds while his head tilted downwards

US President Donald Trump has faced new accusations of falling asleep during a televised speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China.

Footage from Thursday's event showed Trump closing his eyes for approximately 10 seconds while his head tilted downwards and his hands remained clasped.

The moment attracted attention on social media, with critics including Republicans Against Trump, California Governor Gavin Newsom's press office and conservative lawyer George Conway suggesting the president had fallen asleep.

However, White House officials rejected the allegations, insisting Trump was reviewing documents during the speech.

“Fake News! President Trump was looking at papers in front of him while the speaker made remarks. You can clearly see his eyes move back and forth,” White House communications director Steven Cheung wrote on X.

The 80-year-old president has previously faced similar accusations during televised meetings, press conferences and public appearances.

Trump's aides have repeatedly denied that he falls asleep during official events, maintaining that he remains attentive.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously told lawmakers he had “never seen” Trump fall asleep.