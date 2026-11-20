Trump administration seeks to end Alaska Senate race lawsuit after Republican defeat
The lawsuit, filed in October, sought to block certification of the election unless the Republican incumbent was declared the winner
The Trump administration has asked a federal appeals court to dismiss its lawsuit challenging Alaska's Senate election after Democrat Mary Peltola defeated Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan.
The Justice Department filed a request on Thursday asking the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals to declare the case moot following Peltola's victory.
The lawsuit, filed in October, sought to block certification of the election unless the Republican incumbent was declared the winner.
President Donald Trump had alleged that another candidate, Dan J. Sullivan, was included on the ballot to confuse voters and benefit Peltola.
“The United States brought this lawsuit to ensure that the State and its officers fulfill Alaska’s obligation to protect the integrity of its election,” Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward wrote.
However, Peltola won an outright majority, meaning Alaska did not need to use its ranked-choice voting system.
The Alaska Supreme Court had previously ruled that Dan J. Sullivan was eligible to appear on the ballot.
A federal judge also rejected the administration's request to preserve certain ballots separately.
The New York Times previously reported allegations that Peltola's campaign helped recruit the second Sullivan. She has denied wrongdoing.
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