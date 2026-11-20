House Democrats propose crackdown on alleged fraud on platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket
Prediction markets allow users to wager on outcomes ranging from elections to economic developments
House Democrats are proposing new legislation to tackle insider trading and fraud on prediction markets, as platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket face growing scrutiny.
According to Politico, Illinois Representative Sean Casten and California Representative Ted Lieu are introducing a bill to establish a whistleblower programme within the US Department of Justice (DOJ).
The programme would allow individuals to report suspected fraud or insider trading on prediction markets, with potential financial rewards for information leading to enforcement action.
Prediction markets allow users to wager on outcomes ranging from elections to economic developments and international events.
The proposal follows several high-profile allegations of insider trading, including a case involving a White House employee.
“It is reprehensible that government insiders are profiting off advanced knowledge of when and where the United States will conduct military strikes,” Casten said.
He also accused prediction markets of having a serious insider trading problem.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) already operates a whistleblower programme, but the proposed DOJ initiative would focus more directly on criminal violations.
Casten is also seeking to become the next chair of the House Financial Services Committee, competing against fellow Democrat Maxine Waters.
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