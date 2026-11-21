US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth restricts military ties with Canada in classified: report

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has issued a classified directive restricting bilateral military ties with Canada, according to a Washington Post report published on November 20, 2026.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth restricts military ties with Canada in classified: report

Key Details from the Report

The Directive: Circulated last week as a secret memo, the instructions place new limits and conditions on U.S. military engagements with Canadian forces. One U.S. official quoted by the Post described the move as a "slap in the face" to Ottawa.

What Remains Unchanged:

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell stated that the directive will not affect core defense intelligence sharing or joint operations conducted through NATO and NORAD (the North American Aerospace Defense Command).

However, an official from a fellow Five Eyes intelligence alliance nation noted that U.S. data-sharing across separate channels has already declined over the past year.

Pentagon's Rationale:

Parnell said the department is ensuring its bilateral engagements advance "tangible U.S. defense objectives" and prioritize homeland and hemispheric defense while supporting Canada's ability to fulfill its NATO commitments.

Broader Context:

The memo deepens a wider diplomatic and economic rift between Washington and Prime Minister Mark Carney's government—marked by retaliatory tariffs and President Donald Trump's repeated rhetoric about annexing Canada.