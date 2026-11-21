Austrian foreign ministry confirms website cyberattack, staff contact details exposed

Austria’s Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that its official website, which is managed by an external service provider, was breached in a cyberattack last week.

According to the ministry, the unauthorized access occurred between November 12 and 13, coinciding with a global Microsoft service outage.

A forensic investigation conducted by cybersecurity specialists revealed that intruders viewed internal data records containing the names and work contact details of ministry personnel.

Officials have not yet identified the perpetrators behind the intrusion, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The breach comes amid heightened cybersecurity concerns across Austrian government institutions.

Just days earlier, Austrian intelligence services confirmed they were investigating a separate security incident targeting employee user accounts at the Federal Computing Centre (BRZ), the agency responsible for managing sensitive state IT infrastructure.

While Austria maintains a policy of military neutrality, diplomatic tensions with Russia have escalated sharply in recent months.

In July, Vienna formally attributed a major 2019–2020 cyberattack on the Foreign Ministry to Russian state-backed hackers, followed in October by the mutual expulsion of diplomats over espionage allegations.

Authorities have not indicated whether foreign state actors are suspected in the latest website breach.