Officials said 134 of the ship's 2,936 passengers and 14 of its 1,132 crew members had reported becoming ill

Nearly 150 passengers and crew members aboard a Princess Cruises ship have fallen ill with an unidentified gastrointestinal illness after departing Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 148 people aboard the Caribbean Princess reported symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea.

The ship departed Port Everglades on 11 November for a 12-night voyage, with the outbreak reported to health authorities on 15 November.

Officials said 134 of the ship's 2,936 passengers and 14 of its 1,132 crew members had reported becoming ill.

The cause of the outbreak remains unknown, although norovirus is frequently associated with gastrointestinal illnesses on cruise ships.

"Norovirus is often the cause of gastrointestinal illness outbreaks on cruise ships, but we don't always know the cause of the outbreak when we begin an investigation," the CDC said.

Princess Cruises has increased cleaning and disinfection measures aboard the vessel, while passengers and crew members experiencing symptoms have been isolated.

The CDC clarified that the reported cases cover the entire voyage and do not mean everyone became sick simultaneously.

Health officials are continuing to monitor the situation and review the ship's sanitation procedures and response to the outbreak.